Gold worth Rs 1.75 crore seized from five passengers at Chennai airport

The 18 bundles of gold paste recovered from the rectum and six cut bits from pants. All five passengers have been arrested by the airport police."Chennai Air Customs: 3.46 kg gold worth Rs 1.75 crore; ciggs and used laptops worth Rs 2.5 lakhs seized under Customs Act from 5 pax who arrived from Dubai by EK 542; 18 gold paste bundles received from rectum and 6 cut bits from pants. All 5 were arrested," said the Department in a tweet. (ANI)