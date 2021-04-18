Gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport; one held

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): A gold carrier was apprehended by the officers of Mangaluru Air customs in the early hours of Sunday at the airport here and 504 grams of gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh were seized.



According to an official release by Mangaluru Air customs, a surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Dr. Kapil Gade profiled and intercepted a passenger identified as Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor Mohammed of Kasargod and recovered gold worth 24.44 lakh from him.

The passenger disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai, where he tried to smuggle gold by concealing the gold in his socks.

Further investigation and proceedings are underway. (ANI)

