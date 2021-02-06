Gold worth Rs 31.73L seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Mangaluru International Airport customs officials on Saturday seized gold valued Rs 31.73 lakh that was being illegally smuggled by a passenger.

The accused identified as Mohammed Arshad, a resident of Mangaluru, has been taken in custody by the Customs officials.

According to the reports, the accused arrived on an Air India flight at the airport from Dubai. "The gold weighing 664 grams valued at Rs 31,73,920 was seized from him during the custom checking after arriving at the airport," the customs officials said.