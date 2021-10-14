Gold worth Rs 73 lakh seized at Jaipur International Airport

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 14 (ANI): The Customs department on Thursday arrested one passenger at Jaipur International Airport and seized gold over 1502.400 gms worth Rs 73,01,664.



The passenger was searched on the basis of suspicion, and gold in the paste form in polyethene pouches was found concealed in his Jeans Pants and his innerwear.

Gold worth Rs 73,01,664 was seized and weighed 1502.400 gms of 99.50 per cent purity.

Further investigation is in progress.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Trichy international airport had seized Gold worth Rs 21.45 Lakhs from two passengers in two days who arrived in Trichy. (ANI)

