Gold worth Rs.11.83 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Gold worth Rs.11.83 lakh was seized from two passengers who flew in from Dubai, Customs officials said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said Sahubar Ali and Mohamed Jabir, who had come by an Air India flight were searched and three bundles of gold paste - one from Ali and two from Jabir - were recovered from their rectum.