'Golden Baba' gets gold mask for himself

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 23 (IANS) Now known as 'Bappi Lahiri of UP', this man from Kanpur is making news for having got himself a mask made of gold.

Manoj Sengar, also known as 'Manojanand Maharaj' has spent Rs five lakh to get the gold mask.

According to him, the mask has a sanitizer solution inside it which will work for 36 months. He has named it the 'Shiv Sharan mask'.