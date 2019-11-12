Golden Temple lights up in festive spirit

Amritsar, Nov 12 (IANS) The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, was lighted up on Tuesday in festive spirit here to mark to 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Fireworks display and millions of lights around the whole complex saw a sea of devotees turning up for the occasion.

Hundreds of devotees could be seen lined up since Tuesday morning to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.

Elsewhere in Punjab, gurdwaras wore a festive look on the occasion. Hundreds of people thronged various shrines in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns.

The festival spirit could also be seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.