Golden Temple picture jogs lost memory of deaf, dumb boy



According to Sangeeta Beniwal, chairperson of the Rajasthan Commission for Protection of Child Rights, "This boy, who is deaf and dumb, was found at Jodhpur railway station a few months back. As he could not hear or speak, it was difficult to communicate with him."

"Our counsellors at the Jodhpur based childcare institute counselled him and soon he became quite active and extraordinary in all senses. They named him Gopi and he started responding to the same name. He was seen helping teachers and counselling. Also, he was the one who gathered all kids for yoga and meditation classes. He also coordinated with counsellors and staff when a Holi Sneh Milan programme was organised," said Beniwal.