GoM set up to examine GST concessions on Covid relief material

The eight-member GoM will have Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma as it convenor. It will submit a report on the matter by June 8.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) In pursuance to the revision of GST Council at its meeting, the government on Saturday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the issue of GST concessions and exemption to Covid relief material.

The GoM shall examine the need for concessions/exemption and make recommendations on Covid vaccines, drugs and medicines for Covid treatment, and testing kit for Covid detection, as per the terms of reference of the GoM.

The group will also decide on the rates and concessions for other Covid related medical goods such as medical grade oxygen, pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers, oxygen therapy equipment such as concentrators, generators, ventilators, PPE kits, N95 masks, surgical masks, temperature checking equipment and any other items required for Covid relief.

The GST Council agreed on GoM to decide rates and concessions for Covid relief material to see that any duty relief benefits the consumers and not just the medical service fraternity.

The GoM will be assisted by a committee of officers from the centre and the states as convened by the ministerial group.

