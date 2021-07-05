Gomti riverfront project: CBI raids multiple locations in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting multiple raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Agra in connection with the Gomti riverfront project.



Earlier, CBI had registered a case against public servants and unknown persons in this regard.

On April 1, 2017, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered an inquiry by a retired High Court judge in the Gomti Riverfront Project.

The project worth Rs 1,400 crore was launched by the Akhilesh Yadav government for the beautification of the river Gomti and surrounding areas.

More details are awaited.


