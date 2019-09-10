Gonsalves meets Modi, says enormous goodwill for India in Carribean, Latin America

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Ralph Everard Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and Grenadines, on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, noting that there is "enormous goodwill" for India in his country and also in the Carribean and Latin American region.



This is the first-ever visit by a Prime Minister from St Vincent and Grenadines to India. Gonsalves had on Monday spoke at the high-level segment of United Nations Convention on Combating Desertification (UNCCD).

Prime Minister Modi noted the close cooperation between the two countries including that in the international fora.

He congratulated St Vincent and Grenadines for the historical achievement of becoming "the smallest country ever" to be elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in skill development, training, education, finance, culture, and disaster management.

Gonsalves expressed appreciation for India's developmental cooperation with the region and for its prompt assistance subsequent to natural calamities. (ANI)