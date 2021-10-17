Good content is always the bestseller, feels actor Rupali Ganguly

Stressing that in contemporary times, content sits on the highest throne, the actor feels that people are constantly hunting for good stories. "And Indian TV has always stood the test of time and delivered cutting edge stories. It has also made sure that newer generations find the content relatable, precisely how it is able to connect to audiences across all age groups," says the actor who is currently playing the titular role in the television series 'Anupamaa' on Star Plus.Ganguly is the face of the recently launched Tata Sky Videshi Kahaniyan that will provide a gamut of international content and will feature international series and movies in various languages including Korean, Bulgarian, Spanish, and Turkish.Talking about the association, she says, "International content has gained immense traction, be it Korean or any other language. I personally enjoy exploring new content across various languages. This service is for people who are inclined towards exploring new stories from across the globe."Talk to her about the increasing popularity of Korean dramas among Indian audiences, and she admits that she too is hooked on them. "Their stories, the elements of romance and comedy are quite similar to Indian shows yet different in a way that they touch a chord. When it comes to international content, I am quite fond of 'Undercover' and 'Eternal', a Turkish family drama."When it comes to the OTT revolution sweeping the country, the actor feels that ultimately content is platform agnostic as it is made to engage with the audience. "Be it OTT or television, both are just a mediums/platforms where one relaxes and enjoys content of their choice. TV caters to all age groups and so does OTT, They can coexist as long as there is a demand for good content," says Ganguly.(Sukant Deepak can be contacted at sukant.d@ians.in)

--IANS

sukant/pgh