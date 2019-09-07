Good luck, says Jeff Bezos before India's moon landing

"Rooting for team India. Good luck, India! #Chandrayaan2," tweeted Bezos.

Bezos's Blue Origin, which aims to help people set up colonies on Moon and other planets, is preparing two rockets - New Shepard and New Glenn - for space tourism purposes.

In May this year, Bezos, who is the world's richest man, announced the Blue Moon lunar lander, which is capable of taking people and payloads to the lunar surface. In fact, Blue Origin was one of the few companies that NASA selected for developing space technologies. The company earlier announced that it can help meet NASA's goal of putting Americans on the Moon by 2024.