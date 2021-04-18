Good Samaritans providing food at the doorsteps of Covid-hit families

A team of 27 volunteers from the Youth Welfare Association (Delhi), a non-profit organisation, has started providing home-cooked food to Covid patients in different localities of south Delhi.

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Showing concerns for the families where all the members have been infected by Covid-19, youth, women, businessmen and politicians have come forward to provide cooked food at their doorsteps.

The President of YWA (Delhi), Raghav Pal Mandal, told IANS that in the last few days, it came to their notice that there were many families where all the members had tested positive for Covid-19, with no one in a position to cook meals.

"We then decided to provide home-cooked food at the patients' doorsteps on a daily basis till they get cured of the infection," Mandal said.

For the purpose, the association has started a free ‘Bhojan Sewa' (food service) for Covid patients with the motto of ‘Ghar ka khana, hamare ghar se apke ghar tak' (home-cooked food from my home to your home).

"We appeal to the Covid patients in real need to contact the Youth Welfare Association," Mandal said.

He pointed out that the food is cooked at the homes of the volunteers which are then delivered at the doorsteps of the Covid-hit families.

"Yesterday, we delivered food to 12 Covid patients which was prepared at my home. Similarly, food cooked at the homes of the secretary and treasurer of our organisation was delivered to 13 patients. We are not setting up any dedicated kitchen to provide food to the patients. We are just preparing extra food at our own homes," Mandal said.

The association is providing food to Covid patients in Green Park, Safdarjung area, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Defence Colony and adjoining areas.

Mandal also appealed to the people to come forward and help those in need their localities amid the unprecedented Corona crisis.

Another non-profit organisation working for women's health and empowerment, AAS Foundation, is providing food to over 200 Covid patients for the last fortnight.

"We have started a helpline to receive requests from the families where everyone is infected and no one is there to cook for them. For the last 20 days, we are providing food to them. Everyday we are providing food to over 200 patients in and around the Shalimar Bagh area," Rekha Gupta, the President of AAS Foundation, told IANS.

Trader and BJP leader from Fatehpuri in Old Delhi, Pravin Shankar Kapoor, and his friends -- Amrnath Gupta, Ashwani Vats and Harivansh Sharma -- have started the 'Shramik Rasoi' to provide food to the migrants workers of the locality during the weekend curfew.

"There are many migrant workers in and around Fatehpuri. We have set up a kitchen to ensure that they don't not face any problem in getting food during the weekend curfew. Currently, it will operate for two days, and if required, we will run the kitchen for a longer duration," Kapoor said.

