Goods train derails in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 (IANS) A goods train derailed between the Angul and Talcher Road single line railway section in Odisha on Tuesday, railway officials said.

Due to the derailment, as many as 12 trains have been cancelled .

Ten wagons of the wheat-laden goods train derailed, but no one was hurt in the mishap, an official of East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.