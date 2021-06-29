Goof up has 65-yr-old Kerala man getting two vax doses within minutes

Thiruvananthapuram, June 29 (IANS) In a serious lapse on the part of health officials a 65-year-old man who came to the state run Karuvatta primary health centre in Alappuzha district to receive his second dose of Covishield vaccine got two jabs in a matter of a few minutes.

After receiving the second dose on Tuesday, the man felt uneasy and was quickly moved to the Haripad Taluk hospital.