Google accidentally leaks green 'Pixel Buds A'

San Francisco, April 7 (IANS) Google may have accidentally revealed an image of its upcoming "Pixel Buds A" in a dark green colour variant.

In an email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list, Google has included a small image of the Pixel Buds A, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.

The email, which highlights new features coming to Google devices, contains links to the Google Store at the bottom with the Pixel Buds A listed over "Accessories".