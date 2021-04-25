Google accidentally reveals Pixel 5a camera details: Report

In a recent blog post related to camera features and the capabilities of the HDR+ algorithm, the company linked a Google Photos gallery full of camera samples taken with already existing Pixel phones.

San Francisco, April 25 (IANS) Google has recently confirmed the existence of its upcoming smartphone Pixel 5a, which might be launched on June 11.

The company shared two images on the blog post.

The first image has been taken down, but the EXIF data has already revealed what we needed and it clearly says Google Pixel 5a, GSMArena reported.

This, in turn, suggests that there would only be one variant with Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5G connectivity. No 4G alteration, it added.

The EXIF data also points to an ultrawide camera. The sample photo has been taken on October 1 last year.

The second image lacks any EXIF data and it's probably safe to assume that it also came out of the Pixel 5a, the report said.

The device is expected to get a punch-hole display with minimal bezels on the device's top and bottom.

The upcoming Pixel 5a is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display. The smartphone's dimensions are similar to the likes of Pixel 4a 5G, measuring 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm from the leaked image.

The Pixel 5a might feature dual cameras and a flash, all housed within a square camera module.

The Pixel 5a renders also show that the phone could have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

