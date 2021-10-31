Google adding 4 new Stadia Pro games in Nov

San Francisco, Oct 31 (IANS) Google is expanding the library of Stadia games by adding four Stadia Pro games for November.

November 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with "new to Stadia Pro" Saints Row IV.

There is also Hundred Days -- Winemaking Simulator ($24.99), DIRT 5 (presumably the base $59.99 edition), and Kemono Heroes ($14.99).