Google aims to open US offices this month

According to The Verge, Google plans to open its US offices in a limited capacity in April.

San Francisco, April 1 (IANS) Google aims to open its facilities in the US from this month for those who wish to come to offices. The move comes after several tech giants like Microsoft, Facebook and Uber have planned to open their headquarters and campuses in coming months.

Offices will likely open in April, "based on specific criteria that include increases in vaccine availability and downward trends in COVID-19 cases," Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, flexible work conditions are safe for people to return and Google employees would work three days in the office and the rest of the week at home

"No company at our scale has ever created a fully hybrid work force model — though a few are starting to test it — so it will be interesting to try," according to Pichai.

Amazon has also shared an update on making its employees return to work in person.

Microsoft has announced to slowly reopen its Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29 with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy.

The company said that while stages 4 and 5 offer limited or augmented options for workers who choose to be on-site, employees are encouraged to work remotely while their site remains in stages 1-5 and should not feel they need to return.

