Google Camera 8.2 improves long-press video recording

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Google has started rolling out its Camera app version 8.2 on the Pixel series phone bringing an improved experience for taking videos with a long-press of the shutter button.

The update have arrived on a Pixel 5, but owners of the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a.

In Google Camera 8.2.204, the user can start recording a video, leaving his hands free, with a few swipes on the screen.

The feature builds on a quick capture setting that was originally introduced in Google Camera 7.1 alongside the Pixel 4's release.

In the latest version of the application, one can slide finger to the left to launch the hands-free mode; which will allow users to continue shooting without holding finger on the button. One can also zoom in or out by moving finger up or down.

Google Camera 8.2.204 is rolling out now and should be available more widely in the coming days.

