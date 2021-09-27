Google celebrates its 23rd birthday with animated doodle

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Search giant Google on Monday created an animated cake doodle on its homepage while celebrating its 23rd birthday.

The doodle features a cake with '23' written on top of it. Also, a birthday candle substituting for 'L' in "Google.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same," Google wrote in a bio accompanying the Doodle.