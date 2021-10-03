Google 'destroyed' us by terminating our Play account, alleges gaming startup

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) 6Ace Games, a gaming startup that offers multiplayer card games loved by millions of players all around world including in India, has alleged that Google has "destroyed" them by terminating their Play developer account "for either prior violations in this account or any other associated accounts".

In a Medium post, the gaming startup said that it does not know why Google suddenly thinks that we're associated with multiple banned accounts.

"Our entire startup is at stake. We invested eight years of our lives to learn this platform of Google, to develop something unique and fun. Everything is gone," read the post that came out on Saturday.

Google is yet to react to the Medium post by 6Ace Games.

6Ace Games has developed card games of various regions like the US, the UK, Europe, India and other countries. It introduced online multiplayer versions of many natively played card games at various locality.

"We invested three years of hard work, blood, and sweat to produce 10 games and four of them are multiplayer games. Two of our multiplayer games were very popular in the US and European locations. We made investments of our hard-earned money for marketing purposes to make our games reach the right audiences," the Medium post said.

"After a continuous struggle of 2.5 years, two of our multiplayer games have received tremendous amounts of love from users. Almost all of our games were rated 4.5+ stars. And downloaded a million times combined," it added.

The startup says it has possibly identified three reasons why Google "thought that we have multiple banned accounts".

These may be "unhealthy competition practices", series of suspicious login activities happened in its Google Account several times last month, and shifting office to a new location because "we were affected by covid situations".

"After our analysis, we came to know that there are some malicious practices used to get competitor developer accounts banned. One reason for wrongly found association can be any competitor/unauthorised user decoded our games or used our publisher code In their app-ads.txt or putting our ad ids in their policy in-compliant apps knowingly," the startup elaborated.

"Because of serious violations, Google blocks/terminates their account and it misleads to our account as well. This can be a case as well," it added.

