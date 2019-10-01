Google Doodle celebrates renowned psychologist Herbert Kleber

New Delhi: With today's doodle, Google honoured the incredible Dr. Herbert David Kleber, who dedicated half of his life treating drug addiction, spending more than 50 years studying the causes of abuse and developing treatments for those addicted. He viewed addiction as a medical condition rather than a moral failure and today marks the 23rd anniversary of his election to be a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

Born on June 19, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dr. Kleber studied medicine at Dartmouth College, where he discovered his passion for psychology.

His misstion was to treat people with drug addiction and realised that the treatment needed a new approach backed by scientific research. His new methods of treatment gained appreciation and he was appointed as the deputy director for demand reduction at the Office of National Drug Control Policy by the then U.S. President George H. W. Bush. Dr. Kleber co-founded the National Centre on Addiction and Substance Abuse, and also established the Division on Substance Abuse at Columbia University where he headed many projects on developing new methods to treat individuals with alcohol, cocaine, heroin and alcohol addictions. During his five-decade career, the American psychiatrist has authored more than 250 papers and various books on addiction treatment.