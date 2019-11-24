Google has spoilt my habit of reading: PM Modi

New Delhi [india], Nov 24 (ANI): While interacting with the school students during his 59th edition of Mann ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he used to read books but google has spoilt his habit of reading as its a shortcut if you want to seek a reference.



During the programme, Akhil-a student from Rohtak in Haryana asked Prime Minister that he is very busy but despite that does he still get time to watch TV, movies or reading books?

To this Modi said, "I was always fond of reading books but have never had any interest in watching films, nor do I watch TV regularly, however, earlier, sometimes I used to watch Discovery Channel.

"I also read books but these days I cannot read much and also Google has spoilt us as we can instantly refer to it anytime," PM Modi said in a humorous tone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) students and answered their questions.(ANI)

