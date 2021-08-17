Google India to nurture 16 startups in 5th Accelerator programme

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India is a three-month, free mentorship and support programme for startups to utilise the cutting-edge technology to build for India and the world. Over the past few years, GFSA India has successfully worked with over 80 startups.

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Google on Tuesday announced names of 16 startups for the fifth cohort of its startup accelerator programme in India.

The tech giant had opened applications for the fifth batch in March.

"After screening over 700 applicants, we have identified 16 startups, to form the fifth class of GFS Accelerator India," Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India, Paul Ravindranath G, said in a blogpost.

The startups from across key areas requiring innovation such healthcare, fintech, social, education, agritech will receive three months of mentorship and support from Google and Industry mentors, he added.

The 16 Indian startups are EkinCare, AgNext, Goals101, OkCredit, Nemocare Wellness, Zypp Electric, Bolo Live (Bolo Indya), Yoda, Hypd, EloElo, Aquaconnect, Bullet, MedCords, LegitQuest, KareXpert, and Walrus.

These will have access to Google teams, tech guidance on projects, machine learning related support, UX and design mentorship, leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and PR support among others.

"Like the last cohort, GFS Accelerator India continues to operate with an expanded scope of our three month mentorship and support programme for startups. We've included startups across maturity levels that are not only utilising cutting edge tech but are meaningfully helping India, and potentially the world, adapt and move forward in this season," Ravindranath G said.

Google in September last year launched the fourth batch of its GFSA programme with 20 startups. The fourth GFS Accelerator programme doubled its batch size from 10 to 20 startups.

