Google is preparing new 'desktop sharing hub' in Chrome

San Francisco, May 12 (IANS) Google is testing a new Chrome feature known as 'Desktop Sharing Hub' or 'Chrome Sharing Menu'.

In essence, the company wants to streamline all the many ways you can share content from Chrome and place it into one simple interface, Android Central reported.

As spotted by Chrome Story, once this new hub is enabled, users will be able to do actions like generating a QR code, sharing to devices, casting a tab and other actions that revolve around sharing the current page to another person or device from a centralised location.