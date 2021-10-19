Google launches Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with Tensor chipset

Pixel 6, which starts at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro, at $899, can be ordered now. The phones will be available on store shelves with all major US carriers starting on October 28.

San Francisco, Oct 19 (IANS) Google on Tuesday finally launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Tensor chipset to improve AI functionalities.

"Pixel has a bold new design this year with a cohesive look across the software on the inside and the hardware on the outside. The first thing you'll notice is the Camera Bar, giving the phone a clean, symmetrical design that puts the camera front-and-center," the company said in a statement.

The Pixel 6 Pro will come in three colours - white, black, and light gold. Pixel 6 has black, red, and blue options.

The Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Tensor chipset, which has been developed in-house by Google.

The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.

The phone ships with Android 12 out of the box with the Material You interface, and Google is promising up to five years of security updates

In terms of optics, both phones have a 50MP sensor with f/1.85-inch aperture and 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 114-degres FOV. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom

Camera features include Magic Eraser that would remove unwanted materials in the background.

For video, both phones can shoot up to 4K 60fps, now complete with Google's auto HDR image processing, or capture up to 240fps slow-mo video at 1080p.

--IANS

wh/vd