Google Maps brings back compass on Android

San Francisco, April 2 (IANS) Google has announced that it is bringing back the compass widget within Maps on Android devices.

In a support post, Google said it has decided to bring back the compass due to "overwhelming support" for the feature.

"We are excited to announce the return of the compass on Maps for Android. The compass was removed from Maps for Android in early 2019 in an effort to clean up the Navigation screen but due to overwhelming support it's back," the company said.