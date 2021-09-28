Google Meet testing live translated captions

The tech giant has started testing live translated captions, which is a step up from Meet's standard live captions. It will initially support meetings conducted in English that it can translate into Spanish, French, Portuguese and German, reports Engadget.

San Francisco, Sep 28 (IANS) Google Meet has started testing live translated captions that could help make video conferences with foreign clients, partners, students and employees go more smoothly.

In addition, the feature's current iteration is only available for meetings organised by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Teaching and Learning Upgrade users.

"Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible," Google wrote in its announcement.

Interested administrators will have to apply for access before the feature appears in their meetings, the report said.

To enable it, users will have to switch on Captions in Settings and set it to English before toggling on Translated Captions underneath. They can then choose one of the translated language options.

