Google News Showcase adds 4 more Indian languages

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Google on Thursday announced that it is adding support for four new languages - Kannada, Marathi, Tamil as well as Telugu - in addition to English, Hindi in dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover.

"In May, we announced the expansion of Google News Showcase, our online experience and licensing program to support news organizations and readers, to India. With the addition of these new languages and new partners today, we now have onboarded more than 50 partners representing more than 70 publications," search engine giant said in a statement.