Google One is among world's first ioXt-certified apps

ioXt already provides any web-connected product the option to apply for a stamp of approval, passing through all eight of the group's security principles.

San Francisco, April 18 (IANS) The Internet of Secure Things Alliance, an IoT security certification body (a.k.a. ioXt), has launched a new security certification for mobile apps and VPNs, with Google One among the first selected to participate.

Based on these same guidelines, more than 20 industry stakeholders, including Google, Amazon and mobile app security tester NowSecure, worked together to build a specific standard for mobile apps, reports Android Police.

With this new programme, any developer can now earn the group's badge for their software by complying with ioXt's eight steps, the report said.

Though this process can include any cloud-connected service, including social media, messaging and fitness apps, the focus so far seems to be on VPNs.

Google One -- which includes its own VPN service -- is also listed as one of the first apps certified by ioXt.

According to the report, it's unclear if Google intends to add ioXt badges to app listings on the Play Store, though it would be a significant step in providing more security information to users.

Last year, the Pixel 4, 4 XL and 4a became the first three Android phones to pass through certification, the report said.

This renewed partnership proves that Google is interested in pushing mobile security practices to the industry's forefront, it added.

--IANS

vc/rt