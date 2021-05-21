Google opening its first retail store in US this year

San Francisco, May 21 (IANS) Google has announced to open its first-ever physical retail store in New York where customers can experience its hardware and services in a helpful way.

Just like an Apple Store, the Google Store in Chelsea will open its doors to the public in summer 2021.

At the Google Store, customers will be able to browse and buy an extensive selection of products made by Google, ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more.