Google paid Rs 49 cr as bug bounty rewards in 2020

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Google paid more than $6.7 million (nearly Rs 49 crore) to 662 security researchers from 62 countries for spotting vulnerabilities in Google products last year.

The figure was up from $6.5 million the tech giant paid in bug bounty rewards in 2019.

"The incredibly hard work, dedication, and expertise of our researchers in 2020 resulted in a record-breaking payout of over $6.7 million in rewards, with an additional $280,000 given to charity," Google said in a statement on Thursday.