Google Phone's quick way to message a business

Last year, Google unveiled a new system called "Business Messages" that allows users to quickly send a message to a place of business via Google Maps or Search, 9To5Google reported.

San Francisco, June 23 (IANS) Google Phone is making it easier than ever to message a business instead of calling them with a new "Chat" button.

This model has advantages for both the business, making it easy to converse with multiple customers at once, and the customer, making it easier to get answers to simple questions and even making the business more accessible to those with hearing disabilities, the report said.

As spotted by Android Police, the next place for business messaging to surface is Google Phone, albeit on a limited basis for now.

Upon typing in the phone number of a business, users will be presented with "Business matches".

At the bottom of the screen, where users would normally see the call button, now there is a second option -- Chat.

The first time this appears, users will be greeted with a splashy message encouraging you to "Chat with a live agent".

Tapping the Chat button slides open a fullscreen "sheet", acting as a chat window with that particular business. Here, users can type out a message or even attach a photo from your camera roll.

--IANS

vc/dpb