Google Photos for Android rolling out new editing tools

San Francisco, April 25 (IANS) Google Photos for Android is now rolling out new "Sharpen" and "Denoise" tools.

After tapping "Edit" on a picture, navigating to Adjust and scrolling to the very end of the carousel will show Sharpen and Denoise.

The new tools slot right in between the existing "Pop" and "Vignette" options. Those additions are marked with a yellow dot, just like when the "HDR" effect launched for Pixel phones and Google One subscribers, 9To5Google reported.