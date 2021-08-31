Google Pixel Buds A-Series creates ripples with rich sound

Packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers that deliver full, clear and a natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies, the Pixel Buds are available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata Cliq for Rs 9,999.

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) As the Indian earwear market witnesses a massive growth, Google has forayed into the true wireless stereo (TWS) category with launching Pixel Buds A-Series in India, that features Google Assistant hands-free support and real-time translation.

Google Assistant is built right into the Pixel Buds A-Series. Users can get quick hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple "Ok Google".

According to Counterpoint Research, there has been a phenomenal change in India's TWS market with the entry of new players and frequent new launches. More than 40 brands have entered this market since 2020.

Let us find out if these Google earbuds are worth your money when cheaper earner products are ruling the market.

With custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, Google Pixel Buds A-Series did deliver full, clear and natural sound.

The optional bass boost toggle delivers even more oomph when you need it.

On the design front, a unique hybrid acoustic design combines the best of in-ear and earbud styles.

Pixel Buds A-Series follow the iconic Pixel Buds design language.

They sit almost flush with the ears for a low profile look, so they're not easily knocked out when putting on a hat or removing a jacket, and you can wear earrings without worry.

The charging case is small and pocketable. Soft and smooth, it even doubles up as the ultimate fidget toy. Pixel Buds A-Series come in the Clearly White colour.

On the sound front, the eartips gently seal the ears to isolate loud outside noises and deliver powerful sound. These come in three sizes to ensure that earbuds can be customised to best fit your unique ear shape.

The spatial vents reduce that plugged-ear feeling, and let through just the right amount of environmental sound so that you can stay aware.

You can easily get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the case.

A 15-minute charge in the case gives you up to 3 hours of listening time and an hour will give you a full charge.

Pixel Buds A-Series have dual beamforming microphones that focus on your voice when you're talking. These features help you sound crystal clear on calls even in noisy conditions, like on a noisy street or in a home with roommates.

Important controls are just a touch away so you don't have to pull out your phone.

Tap your earbud once to play/pause, twice to skip or three times to rewind.

Controls are identical on both earbuds, making gestures easy to remember.

To change the volume, just say 'Ok Google, turn up/down the volume'.

Another noteworthy feature ‘Adaptive Sound' dynamically and subtly adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments, so you don't have to constantly raise or lower the volume.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are water and sweat resistant, so rainy days and sweaty workouts are no problem.

Conclusion: As the Indian users find more and more options in the earwear category, Google Pixel Buds A-Series arrives as cool breeze, redefining the audio. It will give tough competition to existing players in the same price segment.

--IANS

na/