Google Pixel Fold likely to launch in late 2021

Sam Francisco, Sep 17 (IANS) As Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel 6 series, the tech giant may, reportedly, also announce the upcoming Pixel Fold in the fourth quarter this year.

According to GSMArena, the Google Pixel Fold will use an LTPO OLED display.

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 6 series on October 19 and has already provided an early look at the duo's designs and specs but the Pixel Fold was not mentioned to this point, the report said.