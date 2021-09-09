Google releases 5th & final Android 12 beta

San Francisco, Sep 9 (IANS) Google has released the fifth and final beta for Pixel phones including the Pixel 5a and several third-party devices.

Android 12 Beta 5 features the "latest fixes and optimizations" that were not included with Beta 4.1.

"You can get Beta 5 today on your Pixel device, including on the Pixel 5a with 5G, by enrolling here for over-the-air updates. If you're already enrolled, you'll automatically get the update. You can also try Android 12 Beta 5 on select devices from several of our partners like Sharp. Visit the Android 12 developer site for details," the company said in a statement.