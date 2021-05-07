Google rolls out improved Assistant features for families

The Family Broadcast feature will now send messages to Assistant on smartphones as well, which family members can reply to.

Google said in a statement on Thursday that new Assistant feature will be rolled out globally on Mother's Day (May 9).

San Francisco, May 7 (IANS) Google has announced new Assistant features for families, including improved broadcasts, bell reminders and new stories and games for kids.

The popular Family Bell reminders will now expand to eight new languages, including Hindi.

Google will now let users automatically remind family that someone needs to water the plants or remind your kids (or spouse) to clean up the house.

Since last summer, more than 20 million Family Bells have been rung to help families stay organised.

"Another highly requested feature we're rolling out today is the ability to have Family Bells ring across multiple home devices at one time (not just one smart speaker or display)," Google said.

Assistant is also getting new stories and games that you can access from a smart display or Android device.

Google said it is partnering with Pottermore Publishing to bring more stories later in the year, along with bringing the "Who Was?" series from Penguin Random House to smart display.

--IANS

na/