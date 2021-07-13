Google set to launch its 2nd Cloud region in India

The company, in an invite sent to media on Tuesday, said that Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, along with other leading tech leaders will officially announce the second India GCP region on July 15.

New Delhi: Google is set to launch a new Cloud region in India that will enable organisations to digitally transform and accelerate innovation closer to home, as the country takes its next step into a digital-first future.

"With reduced latency and improved availability, businesses can now innovate faster, build high-performing applications, and better serve customers by taking advantage of a smarter, open, and trusted cloud," the tech giant said.

"Join us in building India's digital future," the invite read.

Google launched the Mumbai region in 2017.

The company last year announced plans to open its second Cloud region in India --in Delhi-NCR — and help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across the country achieve their cloud goal.

As the company's customers in India grow and diversify, Google cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to organisations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing.

The new region will also include a portfolio of key GCP products, offer lower latency to nearby users, and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers' mission-critical applications.

After Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai committed $10 billion to drive India go digital, Kurian said last year during an interaction that they are not only committed to grow deeper in the India market but also aggressively invest to increase its Cloud footprint and empower enterprises in the country.

Kurian said that the company continues to expand its global footprint, opening several new regions over the last year, with plans for many more and India is on his priority list.