Google Stadia store adds experimental 'Filter Search' on Android

As spotted by geek-programmer DethAlive on Twitter, the Experiments page in Stadia for Android's settings is gaining a second switch labelled "Filter Search," 9To5Google reported.

San Francisco, June 17 (IANS) Google Stadia's Android app is rolling out an experimental "Filter Search" to let users more easily find items in the store.

As explained in the setting's description, this version of Stadia's search is only meant to be a stopgap measure while proper search is in development.

Once enabled, each of the various lists offered in the Stadia store, such as "New releases," "Stadia Pro deals" and "All games," will have a search bar at the top.

Notably, there's no global search bar for the Stadia store, which means certain things like tracking down a particular DLC for a game will still be a bit difficult.

For a temporary feature labelled "Experimental," though, this is good enough and certainly a lot better than the previous methods of finding what you need in the store.

In April, Stadia's web app gained a proper search bar that allow gamers to find the games and expansions they're looking for by searching for their name.

In the time since then, many have been waiting for a similar feature to roll out to Stadia's mobile apps, the report said.

--IANS

vc/na