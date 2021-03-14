Google to let 3rd party developers create Tiles for Wear OS

"We're excited to announce that the Jetpack Tiles library is in alpha. This library enables developers to create custom Tiles on Wear OS smartwatches," Google said in a statement.

First introduced in 2019, Tiles have become one of the most helpful and useful features on Wear OS by Google smartwatches.

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Google has announced to allow third-party developers to create custom Tiles for its Wear OS (operating system) for smartwatches.

"These custom Tiles will become available to users later this Spring when we roll out the corresponding Wear OS platform update," the company added.

Tiles are widgets to swipe and get information about climate, calendar notifications or health stats.

Tiles can be designed for many use cases, like tracking the user's daily activity progress, quick-starting a workout, starting a recently played song, or sending a message to a favourite contact.

"While apps can be immersive, Tiles are fast-loading and focus on the user's immediate needs. If the user would like more information, Tiles can be tapped to open a related app on the watch or phone for a deeper experience," Google noted.

The Jetpack Tiles library enables developers to create custom Tiles on Wear OS smartwatches.

"These custom Tiles will become available to users later this Spring when we roll out the corresponding Wear OS platform update," Google said.

--IANS

na/