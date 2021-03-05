Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to 4 weeks

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Google has announced to shorten the release cycle of Chrome updates to four weeks from the current six-week period to improve security, speed and stability.

For more than a decade, Chrome has shipped a new update every 6 weeks.

"As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly," the company said in a statement on Thursday.