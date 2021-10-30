Google unable to meet Pixel 6 Pro demand: Report

According to GizmoChina, a new banner has now been put into place atop the Pixel 6 Pro page on the Google Store website.

San Francisco, Oct 30 (IANS) Tech giant Google is unable to meet the Pixel 6 Pro demand and seems to be running low inventory, resorting to waitlists that notify about the phone's availability, media reports say.

"Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have long delivery times," it reads.

"Get notified when they're back in stock, or check out other authorised retailers who may have them available," it added.

Underneath the banner, you get a couple of buttons, one of which is for joining the waitlist and the other to see other retailers you can try to get the phone from instead.

The Verge reported that the stock isn't completely depleted though. Certain variants and colour options of the phone do come in stock from time to time.

"The banner on the Pro page on the Google Store is still accurate - some models of the Pro are out of stock," the company said in a statement to The Verge.

"While we work to make more available, customers can check out our authorised partners nationwide while supplies last," it added.

This month, Google unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Tensor chipset to improve AI functionalities.

Pixel 6, which starts at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899.

The Pixel 6 Pro comes in three colours -- white, black and light gold. Pixel 6 has black, red and blue options.

--IANS

vc/ksk/