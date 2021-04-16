Google working on foldable device: Report

Google notes in its patent filing that display devices may include a flexible display coupled to a housing member, which may fold or bend in a rotating manner about a hinge assembly, reports PatentlyApple.

According to the report, the device could be a smartphone, tablet or netbook.

San Francisco, April 16 (IANS) Google is reportedly working on its own foldable device that would launch sometime in the future.

In some instances, the flexible display can be bent or folded such that the flexible displays can face each other. In other words, a portion of the flexible display can be bent towards a portion of the flexible display that remains fixed or stationary.

In order to resolve the outlined issues, exemplary foldable display devices, as described in Google's patent filing, may include a hinge assembly having a slider mechanism and a set of gears.

The slider mechanism and the set of gears operate to transfer a rotational movement into a translational movement of one of a first housing or a second housing, the report said.

More specifically, the hinge assembly can transfer a rotational movement of the flexible device to a translational movement and bend the flexible device without damage or breakage, it added.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, recently unveiled its first foldable smartphone, Mi Mix Fold, marking its entry into a segment dominated by Samsung.

The device features a 8.01-inch WQHD (wide quad high definition)+ resolution flexible internal display and a 6.52-inch AMOLED display as the front screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HD+ resolution.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5020mAh battery and 67W turbo charging support.

