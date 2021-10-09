Google's Pixel Fold, Watch and some Nest speakers may arrive on Oct 19

If not launched, Google could tease the device or at least give us a little bit of information regarding its development, reports GSMArena.

San Francisco, Oct 9 (IANS) US-based search engine giant Google recently announced that it will be launching Pixel 6 series smartphones on October 19 and now a new report has claimed Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch as well as new Nest speakers may launch alongside the Pixel 6 series.

Google in 2019 disclosed its development on foldable smartphone prototypes and it will use an LTPO OLED display.

Meanwhile, the first Pixel-branded smartwatch may run on the new WearOS, which offers a merged experience of Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen OS.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will share the same main, ultrawide camera.

The devices will come with a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera. The Pro model will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera sensor with 4x zoom support, reports XDADevelopers.

For selfies, the vanilla Pixel 6 will have an 8MP sensor, whereas the Pro model will come with a 12mp Sony IMX663 sensor. The Pro model's front camera will offer two zoom levels: 0.7x and 1x.

The primary camera will likely support 4K video @ 60fps with a maximum zoom level at 7X. While recording at either 4K or FHD @ 60fps enabled zoom up to 20X.

