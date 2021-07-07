'Goonda' menace in Bengaluru; top cop assures action

Underworld 'D-Company' shooter Rashid Malabari's associate Kareem Ali was killed on June 22, Rekha Kadiresh, a former corporator was hacked to death in broad daylight and the killers had turned all CCTV cameras away before the crime.

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) After four high-profile murders in the last 15 days sent shivers down the spines of residents of Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Kamal Panth has come forward to assure safety to people.

A financier named Madan and another person, Krishna Murthy, were killed on July 3 and 4 in the limits of various police stations in Bengaluru.

When questioned on these developments, Panth maintained that these killings took place in the backdrop of rivalries and family disputes. "For the first time we have taken most of the rowdies into custody under the Goonda Act. As many as 31 rowdies were arrested. We are taking action under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he added.

It is learnt that a free hand has been given to the police to deal with the rowdy menace in the city.

