Goons using my name for extortion: RJD MLA

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Reet Lal Yadav has claimed that anti-social elements were making extortion calls in his name to harm his political career.

The "Bahubali" or strongman leader, an MLA from Danapur, said this while interacting with mediapersons.

Yadav is also miffed with his "Bahubali" image in public. He said: "My past image is being used by the goons."