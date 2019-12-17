Goons were called in during Seelampur protest: AAP MLA

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Some goons were called in to disrupt the entire atmosphere, said Seelampur AAP MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan said on Tuesday.

"Since the former MLA took out a rally, the entire atmosphere was disrupted. All markets have been shut down. Goons were called in. This is not right for anyone," Khan told ANI.

The MLA said that he along with others tried to talk to the protestors here and make them understand to maintain peace and not come out on the streets."I have evidence that I was inside the school from 1 pm to around 1:45 pm today. When I was returning in my car, I saw people pelting stones," said Khan.An anti-citizenship law protest turned violent in East Delhi's Seelampur area, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors, who torched two buses on Tuesday.The police also closed vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, both carriageways, due to demonstration.According to sources in the police, the protesters gathered around 1:15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. "Initially the protest was peaceful but suddenly it turned violent while the mob was dispersing," sources said.The newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.The protest in the Seelampur area comes two days after the police-protestor clashes in Jamia Millia Islamia. Police have drawn flak for using force on the students during their protest. (ANI)